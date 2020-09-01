MNRB makes new appointments for GCEO designate, PCEO for Takaful Ikhlas

PETALING JAYA: MNRB Holdings Bhd has appointed Zaharudin Daud (pix) as the group CEO (GCEO) designate effective today, following the retirement of its current president and GCEO Mohd Din Merican effective Nov 23, 2020.

Before joining MNRB, Zaharudin was the CEO of Etiqa General Takaful Bhd from January 2018. During the interim, he will work closely with Mohd Din and succeed as president and GCEO on Nov 23.

Mohd Din was appointed as president and GCEO on Jan 9, 2012, and went on to carry a dual leadership role when he was also appointed as president and CEO of Takaful Ikhlas Family Bhd on Nov 30, 2018.

Mohd Din also resigned from that role effective today.

As such, MNRB announced the appointment of Nor Azman Zainal as president and GCEO of Takaful Ikhlas Family effective Sept 1.

Nor Azman was the CEO of Prudential BSN Takaful from August 2017.

Commenting on the leadership transition, MNRB chairman Datuk Johar Che Mat said: “The board is confident that both Zaharudin and Nor Azman industry insights and experience will prove invaluable to MNRB Group as they take over roles to steer MNRB’s growth to the next level. We expect a seamless transition, given their knowledge of the industry as well as experiences which would definitely contribute to the group’s growth moving forward.”