PETALING JAYA: MNRB Holdings Bhd is establishing a Sukuk Murabahah Programme of up to RM320 million to refinance its existing and future financing/borrowings including the redemption of any maturing Sukuk Murabahah issued under the programme.

The proceeds from the programme will also be used for investment into MNRB’s subsidiaries and permitted investments, as well as to pay fees and expenses in relation to the programme.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, MNRB said it has lodged the lodgement kit for the proposed establishment of the programme with the Securities Commission Malaysia, for the issuance of Senior Sukuk Murabahah and/or Subordinated Sukuk Murabahah.

Each Subordinated Sukuk Murabahah issued under the Sukuk Programme will have a tenure of at least five years, subject to an early redemption event whereas each Senior Sukuk Murabahah issued under the Sukuk Programme will have a tenure of at least one year.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, lead arranger and lead manager for the programme, while AmBank Islamic Bhd is the shariah adviser for the programme.