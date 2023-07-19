Mobile Rahmah sales putting the brakes on market profits: KPDN

KEPALA BATAS: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is targeting 6,400 Mobile Rahmah Sales across the country that can benefit the public and at the same time curb the rise in prices of essential goods in the market.

Its Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said she believes the Mobile Rahmah Sale held twice a month in each State Legislative Assembly area is capable of putting pressure on industry players to follow the discounted prices offered in 131 Mobile Rahmah Sales held so far.

“If we study as to ‘who’ made the statement that the price of essential goods will increase by 20 per cent next month, this is coming from the industry and not the government. We have to realise that the industry’s goal is profit-oriented, so that’s why I advise the people not to panic.

“I also ask consumers to stay calm, that the government will do what needs to be done to ensure that the prices of goods do not increase (unduly). For example, when we hold Rahmah Sales and Mobile Rahmah Sales, we want to help consumers get it cheaper than the market price,” she said here today at the flagging-off of the 2023 Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Adventure Convoy (KMJG 2023) at the Al Hidayah Mosque in Kuala Muda, Penaga here.

The Fly Jalur Gemilang 2023, which will go on tour for 3,347 kilometres nationwide via KMJG 2023, started in Ipoh on Sunday and will end at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31, in conjunction with the National Month.

Earlier, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 Main Committee, reportedly said the vehicle convoy will take the flag around the whole country through the ‘Jalur Gemilang Handover’ with 132 checkpoints with 66 in Peninsular Malaysia and another 66 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. - Bernama