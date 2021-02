PETALING JAYA: Mobilia Holdings Bhd has registered overwhelming interest in its initial public offering, registering an oversubscription for its public issue of new shares.

In a Bursa filing, the group said a total of 25,164 applications for 1.86 billion new shares with a value of RM428.6 million were received from the Malaysian public for 20 million new shares made available, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 92.17 times.

For the Bumiputera portion, a total of 11,719 applications were received for 673.24 million new shares which represents an oversubscription rate of 66.32 times.

As for the public portion, 13,445 applications for 1.19 billion new shares were received, representing an oversubscription rate of 118.02 times.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO.