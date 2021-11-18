MOH approves private sales of CanSino Covid-19 vaccine

PETALING JAYA: Solution Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd (SolBio), the Asean manufacturing partner of CanSino Biologics Inc, has obtained approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH) to begin private sales of the CanSino Covid-19 vaccine, known as Convidecia.

CanSino’s Convidecia will be made available to the private market such as hospitals, clinics, as well as the corporate and manufacturing sectors in Malaysia starting early next month. It will be available in both single dose and three doses per vial configurations. Solbio is in the process of appointing a Good Distribution Practice certified partner to ensure that the vaccine will be professionally handled and distributed.

SGB deputy group managing director Datuk Dr Mohd Nazlee Kamal said it has been receiving tremendous interest from the private sector for Convidecia which has an excellent safety profile and has proven to be highly effective as a homologous and heterologous booster in studies carried out in China and Argentina.

To date, SolBio has completed the delivery of 2.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to MOH, with the remaining 600,000 doses to be delivered by mid-December.

SolBio has applied to the National Pharmaceutiral Regulatory Agency for Convidecia to be used as a booster shot in the National Immunisation Programme and hopes to receive approval soon.