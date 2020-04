PETALING JAYA: Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) wholly-owned subsidiary Kwasa Land has appointed Mohamad Hafiz Kassim (pix) as its managing director designate following the retirement of Datuk Mohd Lotfy at the end of March 2020.

Mohamad Hafiz will lead Kwasa Land’s strategy and execution in its role of master developer for the 2,300-acre mixed development project Kwasa Damansara. He will also continue to lead EPF’s real estate investment division.

Prior to the appointment, he first joined EPF in 2008, where he was entrusted with several leadership roles within the investment division, including leading the private markets and capital markets department.