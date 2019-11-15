‘Monetary policy not on preset course’

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent decision by the central bank to revise the statutory reserve requirement (SRR) for banks is not a precursor to another potential cut in the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR), said Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus (pix).

Speaking to the media at the third quarter GDP briefing this morning, she said the OPR would always be monitored by the Monetary Policy Committee.

“We are not on any preset course. We continue to monitor the external environment and how it affects our outlook for growth and inflation.

“We will always be data dependent,“ she said.

In September, the central bank maintained the key interest rate at 3%, but it has been widely reported that a rate cut of 25 basis points could potentially happen in the first quarter next year.