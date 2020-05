KUALA LUMPUR: The unprecedented plunge in oil prices since March 2020 is adding to asset risks for banks in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea as they simultaneously cope with the consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak, said Moody’s Investors Service.

Vice-president and senior credit officer (financial institutions group) Eugene Tarzimanov said banks in these countries have the largest exposure to borrowers affected by changing oil prices in Asia.

“Although they are better positioned against this crisis than during the previous downturn of 2014 to 2015 given their reduced exposure to such borrowers, the stress in the oil and gas industry is compounding asset risks for banks amid increased challenges in numerous other sectors affected by the coronavirus,” he said in a statement.

Tarzimanov said Singaporean banks have extensively provisioned for exposures to the riskiest oil and gas companies, but risks still linger as evident by the default of major oil trading company Hin Leong Trading last month.

On another note, he said Malaysian banks have already reclassified a large share of their exposure and cut lending to the sector.

He cited Malayan Banking Bhd as example, which share of oil and gas loans declined to below three per cent at the end of 2019 from about 3.5% two years earlier, narrowing the pool of potential new problem loans.

“That said, they can still suffer fresh impairments as low oil prices further strain financials at such borrowers,” said Tarzimanov.

As for Japan’s three megabanks – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group – exposure to North American independent oil sand and shale oil exploration and production companies poses the greatest risk for them, he said.

Meanwhile, South Korean banks are indirectly exposed to the impact of low oil prices via shipbuilding and construction sectors, while in China, the asset risks for commercial banks from exposures to the oil and gas sector are limited, but the collapse of oil prices has caused reputational damage for banks selling structured products linked to oil prices. – Bernama