Moody’s warns US government shutdown will be ‘credit negative’

NEW YORK: A US government shutdown would negatively impact the country’s credit, rating agency Moody’s said on Monday (Sept 25), a stern warning coming one month after Fitch downgraded the US by one notch on the back of a debt ceiling crisis.

US government services would be disrupted and hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed without pay if Congress fails to provide funding for the fiscal year starting on Oct 1.

A possible shutdown would be further evidence of how political polarisation in Washington is weakening fiscal policymaking at a time of rising pressures on US government debt affordability because of higher interest rates, Moody's analyst William Foster told Reuters.

“If there is not an effective fiscal policy response to try to offset those pressures ... then the likelihood of that having an increasingly negative impact on the credit profile will be there,” said Foster. “And that could lead to a negative outlook, potentially a downgrade at some point, if those pressures aren’t addressed.”

Moody’s has an “Aaa” rating for the US government with a stable outlook – the highest creditworthiness it assigns to borrowers. It is the last major agency with such a rating after Fitch downgraded the US government triple A rating by one notch in August to AA+ – the same rating assigned by S&P Global in 2011.

“Fiscal policymaking is less robust in the US than in many Aaa-rated peers, and another shutdown would be further evidence of this weakness,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The economic impact of a shutdown would likely be limited and short-lived, with the most direct economic impact caused by lower government spending. Of course, the longer the shutdown lasts, the more negative its impact would be on the broader economy, said Moody's.

Congress so far has failed to pass any spending bills to fund federal agency programmes in the fiscal year starting on Oct 1 amid a Republican Party feud.

The shutdown would not impact government debt payments but it would come just a few months after political brinkmanship around the US debt limit threatened to cause a US sovereign debt default.

That crisis, even though it was eventually resolved before any missed debt payment, was a major factor leading Fitch to downgrade its US rating by one notch last month.

“In this environment of higher rates for longer and pressures building on the debt affordability front, it’s that much more important that fiscal policy can respond,” said Foster at Moody’s.

“And it looks increasingly challenged because of things like the government shutdown and having come off the debt limit episode, because it’s such a polarized political dynamic in Washington,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in Washington, US President Joe Biden and one of his top aides warned that a federal government shutdown could cause widespread suffering, including a rapid loss of food benefits for nearly seven million low-income women and children.

Biden told a meeting on Historically Black Colleges and Universities that failure by Congress to fund the federal government would have dire consequences for the Black community, including by reducing nutritional benefits, inspections of hazardous waste sites and enforcement of fair housing laws.

He said he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had agreed a few months ago on spending levels for the government.

“We made a deal, we shook hands,” he said. “Now a small group of extreme House Republicans .. don’t want to live up to that deal, and everyone in America could be faced with paying the price for it.”

Asked if he had spoken with McCarthy, Biden said, “I haven’t.” He shook his head when asked when they would speak.

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters earlier that the “vast majority” of the seven million participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program would see an immediate reduction in benefits in the days and weeks after a shutdown starts.

Nearly half of US newborns rely on WIC, the USDA says.

A separate benefits programme, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will continue as normal for the month of October but could be affected afterward, he said.

More than 40 million Americans relied on SNAP to make ends meet in 2022; inflation has put new pressure on household budgets, with prices higher since the Covid-19 pandemic for goods from bread to fresh vegetables and baby formula.

During a shutdown, farm service agencies will also stop making loans to farmers during harvest time, and new homebuyers will not be able to get loans in rural areas, Vilsack said. More than 50,000 Department of Agriculture workers will be furloughed, meaning they will not receive a paycheck.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives may move to advance steep spending cuts this week that would almost certainly be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate. While the cuts would not become law, a failure by both chambers to agree could force a partial shutdown of the US government by next Sunday.

House lawmakers on Tuesday were set to take up four spending bills for the coming fiscal year that would also impose new restrictions on abortion access, undo an US$11 billion Biden administration climate initiative, and resume construction of the Mexico-US border wall, a signature initiative of former president Donald Trump. Biden has vowed to veto at least two of the bills.

Vilsack called Republican fiscal plans “punitive” and “petty”. – Reuters