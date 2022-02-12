More EV charging stations in the pipleline, says Dr Adham

SHAH ALAM: Malaysia is expected to have more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in future given local capability of providing services to set up such facilities at lower prices, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Without giving any new target figure, he said the collaboration between local firm Mobility Werk Group Sdn Bhd (MW Group) and EZ-Charge of the United Kingdom was an effort towards developing further such technology in the country.

The minister said the National Automotive Policy 2020 had earlier set a target of establishing nearly 5,000 EV charging stations but this was still in the developmental stage.

“With the readiness to localise EV production, it should lower the cost of building charging stations and facilitate their provision.

“We would not be worried of travelling far (using an EV) as charging stations would be located everywhere,” Dr Adham told reporters after witnessing a technical collaboration agreement signing ceremony between MW Group and EZ-Charge here today.

MW Group aims to be a pioneer in the manufacture of EV parts and components as well as EV chargers, with a long-term plan that includes localisation of EV manufacturing.

Its executive chairman Zulkifli Kasim said the group had identified EZ-Charge, which has more than 30 years of experience in smart electronic solutions innovation and credibility in the renewable energy development, as a a technical partner to realise the development of EV in the automotive industry in Malaysia.

“MW Group will seek more strategic collaborations, including partners in Japan, to bring about the localisation of EV parts and components.

“This forms our strategic plan in playing a pivotal role in transitioning the automotive industry to EV technology,” he said.

Zulkifli said the latest collaboration and future strategic collaborations would shape a competitive supply chain for the markets in Malaysia and Asia Oceania.

He said the company’s long-term plans also included setting up a smart factory by 2023 to produce EV replacement parts and components as well as EV chargers that were cost-competitive.

MW Group, with subsidiaries MW EV Sdn Bhd, MW Advantech Sdn Bhd, MW Assembler Sdn Bhd and MW Electronics Sdn Bhd, is a Bumiputera-status company with a wide experience in the automotive industry.

Its key clients include Perodua, Proton, Honda, Toyota, Inokom, Modenas, and Mitsubishi Motor. - Bernama