Mosti launches Malaysian Startup Ecosystem Roadmap, MYStartup

PETALING JAYA: Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has launched the Malaysian Startup Ecosystem Roadmap (Super) 2021-2030 and the MYStartup platform to build a conducive startup ecosystem.

Super’s vision is to develop a dynamic national startup ecosystem in line with Vision 2030, while MYStartup is a digital information resource portal that provides comprehensive facilitation services for startup ecosystem networks. Super is designed to increase the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). In addition, it contributes to high-value job creation as well as expanding deep technology investments by 2030.

The development of Super has taken into account feedback from over 300 startup ecosystem stakeholders. It is for all Keluarga Malaysia, including the government, investors, and innovators to achieve the ultimate goal of making Malaysia as one of the Top 20 global startup ecosystems.

Meanwhile, the MYStartup platform is a national digital portal with resources to help entrepreneurs navigate the startup ecosystem. It drives innovation and provides continuous assistance and guidance to develop startups.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said the ministry would open the door and expand the network for a robust and swift recovery for the country’s economy post Covid-19.

“Super acts as the true north of all other national policies and guidelines on startup. This roadmap is aligned with others National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation, National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 and National 4IR policy.

“At the ecosystem level, MYStartup unifies various players and creates collaborations so we do not work in silos. Through this national platform, the high-impact collaboration will be intensified together with the ongoing support and guidance services to develop startups that (have potential to) grow,“ he said in a statement today.

MYStartup is one of the 16 interventions identified under the five Ecosystem Drivers in Super.

According to the Budget 2022 announcement last month, RM20 million was allocated to Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd.

“Cradle, an agency under Mosti, has been mandated as a focal point in managing the development of startups in the ecosystem, from the budding phase up until the growth stage to increase the competitiveness of local startups at the international level. Super will drive the startup industry by creating 5,000 startups and setting a target of achieving five unicorn status companies by 2025,“ said Adham.

The MYStartup portal is expected to benefit more than 1,000 startup ecosystem stakeholders in its first year through the initiatives and programmes such as funding, bootcamp programmes, accelerator programmes, hackathon, coaching, and training courses.