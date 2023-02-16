MPC continues to push for increased digital tech adoption

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) continues to drive the productivity push across all industries in line with the Malaysia Digital Blueprint’s (MyDigital) strategies.

MPC director-genera Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said that digital technology is a key factor towards boosting productivity and is the primary trigger of high productivity growth.

“MPC is ready to push for increased digital technology adoption by the industry to increase productivity through our 11 Productivity Nexus established consists of sectors such as agro-food, services and manufacturing,” he said, adding that to achieve the labour productivity growth at 3.6% as highlighted in 12MP, it requires a sharp rebound in economic activities, including rapid expansion in productivity and higher adoption rate of automation and digital technology to achieve the desired level.

He stressed that without aggressive technology adoption, they cannot go far and they cannot change or support the economy.

“Digital technology supports productivity growth, reflecting increased economic growth, job creation, and improved working conditions. Countries need to focus on improving their productivity levels through technology adoption,” said Abdul Latif.

Through the MyReskill IoT Programme, one of the programmes introduced by MPC, he added, the businesses are able to enhance their strategic initiatives, especially in increasing productivity and managing costs more effectively.

MPC also highlighted that it is imperative for businesses to accelerate their digital technology adoption in order to improve Malaysia’s competitiveness. Last year, Malaysia was ranked 31st out of 63 countries in the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, declined by four positions compared to 2021. This shows that businesses in Malaysia must aggressively improve digital technology adoption in order to be at par with the companies in better developed countries.