MPC, FGV collaborate to sustain productivity in plantation sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) remains committed to collaborating with FGV Holdings Bhd in implementing and creating additional productivity improvement programmes, especially in the FGV plantation sector.

The MPC–FGV collaboration started in 2019 and will continue until 2024 to produce innovative, skilled, and knowledgeable sustainable workforce in the plantation sector.

FGV Group plantation sector director Mohd Sarian Md Sahid said the signing of the memorandum of collaboration (MoC) with MPC is one of the efforts in the Plantation Sector Transformation Plan starting in 2019 until 2030.

“The MPC–FGV collaboration includes capacity building, awareness and outreach, audit and certification, and organisational and business excellence.

“Based on the effectiveness of the cooperation achieved from 2019, FGV and MPC extended the MoC period for another three years, with the addition of further initiatives in line with current trends and demands,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the smart collaboration between MPC and FGV is expected to produce competent talent and create a business environment that supports the development of the country’s plantation and agriculture industries.

“Previous productivity specialists produced from this improvement programme have successfully managed a consultancy project at the FGV palm oil mill, and transformed the mindset of employees towards efficient and effective management.

“This collaboration creates a waterfall effect with significant spillover effects on FGV, factories, plantations and the entire value chain for yield production, hence, increasing productivity and economy in the plantation sector, as well as the country,“ he said. – Bernama