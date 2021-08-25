MPC hopes to get 5,000 SMEs to join MyReskill IoT Programme

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Productivity Corp (MPC) is targeting 5,000 participating companies from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing, manufacturing-related services, agriculture, and services sectors to join the MyReskill IoT Programme.

The programme is the brainchild of Electrical and Electronics Productivity Nexus (EEPN) in collaboration with Machinery and Equipment Productivity Nexus and Digital Productivity Nexus established under the Malaysia Productivity Blueprint.

SMEs will need to possess high-skilled workers to harness the power of technology to significantly improve their productivity. Furthermore, a adaptable and flexible workforce will be the critical keys to successful digital transformation.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said: “Malaysia has recently performed well in adaptability and flexibility indicator, as indicated in World Competitiveness Yearbook 2021. It reflects that our current talent has become more flexible and adaptive when facing with new challenges, so it is the right time for us to introduce this programme”.

MyReskill IoT Programme aims to expose to SMEs that digitalisation is something that can be easily incorporated into their businesses.

Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai, champion of EEPN, said: “We want to nurture local companies to be global champions; move them up the value chain and enhance their productivity with innovation and out-reach programs led by EEPN. SMEs will benefit in terms of productivity and be more competitive as they acquire more knowledge in Industry 4.0 technologies and implementation methodology. Applications of IoT and AI, specifically machine connectivity and big data analytics in the manufacturing sector will offer new opportunities for innovation and growth.”

The MyReskill IoT programme will be launched on Sept 2, 2021. Prospective participants will take Productivity1010 (P1010) Assessment to assess their digitisation readiness.