MPC launches digital acceleration programme to help local businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) today launched a four-week programme to help accelerate digital adoption among companies with a focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In partnership with PointStar, a technology consultant appointed by MPC and Google Cloud, the programme known as Digital Acceleration for Learning and Industry Adoption (Dalia) aims to drive productivity and digitalisation for organisations in Malaysia by working with local digital solutions providers.

“Dalia is designed to assist companies that lack background in programming and the ability to internally develop solutions to address productivity challenges within the organisation,” MPC director of technology section, productivity and competitiveness development Dr Mohamad Norjayadi Tamam told the media after its launch at the inaugural Google Cloud Day 2023 today.

The programme is open to companies registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) with a focus on MSMEs.

“We are focusing on the productivity of businesses, and we appreciate Pointstar and Google Cloud for providing a solution which is easy for MSMEs to embark on in their technology transformation,“ he said.

Mohamad Norjayadi noted that the programme is also in line with the Madani Economy framework announced by the government to position Malaysia higher in the world’s competitiveness ranking.

At the opening address, Google Cloud Malaysia country manager Patrick Wee said the platform is offering funding up to US$350,000 (US$1=RM4.57) in the form of credits for startups to accelerate their generative artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.

He said Google Cloud is also providing 10 free generative AI courses for local businesses and consumers to help them understand the use cases of AI.

“We want more startups to come and build new companies in Malaysia, and for startups looking to build products and services using generative AI,“ he added.-Bernama