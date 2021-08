PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Productivity Corp (MPC) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) today announced their cooperation in facilitating more businesses to adopt e-commerce and e-payment as the new way of doing business and expand their market reach.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman envisioned that this collaborative effort in the Go-eCommerce Onboarding Campaign and Shop Malaysia Online Campaign will help businesses in the onboarding on e-commerce platforms with the aim to optimise their operations and improve customer experience.

“We are targeting 10,000 businesses to benefit from these initiatives via a series of webinar that will be organised throughout the duration of the campaign, collaborating with key e-commerce players such as Touch N’ Go, Boost, Beep and others starting Aug 12.”

He said the mandate given under the MyDigital to accelerate e-commerce onboarding programme for offline food & beverages businesses will inevitably boost productivity and economic competitiveness of the business. The collective efforts towards digitalisation is showing results as Malaysia’s position in the “digital transformation in companies” indicator of the World Competitiveness Yearbook ranking has improved from 26th in 2020 to 22nd in 2021, and it aims to improve it further.

Datuk Wei Chuan Beng, champion of the Digital Productivity Nexus, highlighted that the dynamic economy, high percentage of mobile phone users, a sizeable young population and the array of digital applications developed has made Malaysia an attractive market for e-commerce regionally.

“MDEC holds steadfast to its resolve to equip and enable Malaysian businesses to navigate and thrive during these trying times. With strong support from the government and effective public-private collaborations, we aim to further catalyse the growth of e-commerce in Malaysia,” said MDEC CEO Surina Shukri.

The Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online campaigns were launched to assist businesses in their e-commerce journey under Budget 2021’s allocation. The Go-eCommerce Onboarding Campaign aims to nurture and facilitate more MSMEs to adopt e-commerce and e-payment as the new way of doing business and expand their market reach. Meanwhile, the Shop Malaysia Online Campaign aims to accelerate sales by featuring sale campaign(s) to encourage online consumption with the support of industry partners from the e-commerce and e-payment sectors. The campaigns run from July 1 to Dec 31.