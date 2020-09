KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has collaborated with the Malaysia Robotics and Automation Society (MyRAS) to educate and transform the manufacturing and production industries to become robust through the adoption and integration of robotics and automation technological processes.

MPC director general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said both parties have been playing active roles in driving the industry towards the fourth industrial revolution (IR4.0) especially among the manufacturers.

He said one of the possible ways to accelerate IR 4.0 implementation in Malaysia is by having a pre-determined set of indicators in order to understand the industries’ capabilities and gaps, which will enable them to prepare feasible strategies and plans to move forward.

“As we all know we are already embracing IR 4.0 where we see transformation with the application of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, additive manufacturing, system integration, autonomous robots and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“It holds the key to accessing real-time results and data that will catapult the industry into new levels of lean achievements,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Latif said MPC encourages more companies in the manufacturing or manufacturing-related services sectors to be involved in the Industry 4WD Readiness Assessment (RA), adding the agency will send qualified assessors to conduct onsite assessment and produce a report on their Industry 4.0 status, after which they will make recommendations for improvement.

Qualified small and medium enterprises (SMEs) do not need to pay as it is fully subsidised by the government.

The government has allocated RM210 million for the period from 2019 to 2021 to support the transition and migration to IR 4.0.

“MPC through nine Productivity Nexus under the Malaysia Productivity Blueprint (MPB) continues to carry out Readiness Assessments to assist up to 500 SMEs to migrate to IR 4.0 technologies,” he said.

Industries are encouraged to participate in the Industry 4WD Readiness Assessment (RA) through https://www.miti.gov.my/index.php/forms/form/90. - Bernama