PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Productivity Corp (MPC) is targeting 5,000 participating companies to benefit from the MyReskill IoT Programme which will be launched by International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali on Sept 2.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said more firms need to be digitalised to yield more significant impact of digital technologies on productivity growth.

“Higher uptake of digital technology among firms represents a greater opportunity to drive productivity growth. Currently, the percentage of Malaysian firms that have used automated or computer-controlled machinery is still low as reported by World Bank. As such, this programme is a timely intervention to enhance productivity performance by accelerating the pace of technology adoption and diffusion across firms,“ said Abdul Latif in a statement today.

One of the key components incorporated in this program under the theme “Boosting Productivity through Digitalisation” is Go BIG with Digital Pledge. Go BIG with Digital, an initiative under Digital Productivity Nexus (DPN) aims to call upon all leaders to embrace a mindset change towards breakthrough performance with digital technology adoption.

DPN champion Datuk Wei Chuan Beng said productivity gains from digitalisation are not automatic. Leaders need to renew their mindset, not just to survive the pandemic but to come out stronger by leveraging on the opportunities brought forth by digitalisation.

After the launch of the programme, presentations on the introduction of MyReskill IoT Programme and the application of IoT to improve productivity have also been scheduled, featuring expert in productivity and industry representative.