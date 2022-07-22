MPC to continue to drive regulatory review programmes through MyMudah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) will continue to drive regulatory review programmes through the MyMudah initiative to simplify the affairs of industry players.

In a statement today, MPC said this was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s recommendations in the Economic Action Council meeting on June 13, 2022.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said that the corporation and the Special Taskforce to Facilitate Business (PEMUDAH) will provide advisory services to the MyMudah units to ensure the effectiveness of the initiative.

“The MPC will endeavour to resolve complex cases within 60 days, as 30 per cent of issues received through MyMudah have been resolved in less than 60 days,” he said.

He said the MyMudah programme also succeeded in speeding up the process of issuing a “clearance letter” by the technical agencies for the Certificate of Completion and Compliance for buildings and business premises.

“Through the concept of ‘silent implies consent’, we managed to record compliance cost savings of RM1.75 billion per year, especially in the construction sector,” he said.

Abdul Latif said among the issues that were resolved was the E10 project (Express Construction Permit), which fast-tracked the process of obtaining construction permits to 10 months from 24 months previously.

He noted that the issue currently being resolved is the document movement process for factories with Licensed Manufacturing Warehouse status.

“Resolving this issue will save time as approval can be obtained in one minute rather than three days while the process of obtaining the Planning Permission to encourage modern agricultural activities will be simplified.

“In the meantime, the MPC remains committed to modernising business regulations because quality business regulations are one of the factors to increase competitiveness, as well as support the country’s productivity growth target of 3.6 per cent per year throughout the span of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

-- Bernama