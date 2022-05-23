MPDT Capital proposes RM1b seawater desalination project in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: MPDT Capital Bhd will submit a proposal to the Penang State Government to develop seawater desalination technology to meet demand for raw water from industries in the state.

MPDT Capital CEO Datuk Dr Nik Zamri Abdul Majid said the RM1 billion proposed project, if approved, would be able to produce 250 million cubic litres of seawater that has been desalinated daily to be supplied to industries.

He said desalination is an important technology to be considered for development as a long-term preparation in an effort to ensure water supply in Penang and throughout the country.

“Our proposal on desalination technology in Penang involves two phases, of which, the first is that it involves a desalination facility for the use of shop and restaurant tenants for free in Tanjung City Marina here.

“Meanwhile, the second phase is still in the proposal stage to the state government worth RM1 billion for the use of industry players. We propose to develop it around the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Bridge here,” he said.

He said this to reporters today after the stone-laying ceremony for the desalination facility at Tanjung City Marina, which was officiated by Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Mansor Othman.

Nik Zamri said the redevelopment of Tanjung City Marina worth RM120 million is expected to be completed in October and would be the focus of tourists, especially those looking for good food and a location to stroll by the sea.

He said among the attractions to be developed in the 24,945.67 square metres area are an e-sports arena, various restaurants including open food courts, branded fast-food restaurants, various sports and entertainment facilities, tracks and recreational facilities and more.

“We are expecting 17 eateries and restaurants that will offer a variety of local, foreign food and so on in this place,” he said.

He said the marina’s close proximity to cruise ships port Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal would certainly made it a tourism product

Previously, the Penang Port Commission (SPPP) signed a lease agreement with MPDT Capital to develop three warehouses at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal and the land portion of Tanjung City Marina to be used as a tourism product. – Bernama