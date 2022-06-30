MPOB issues letter of reminder after palm oil manufacturers stop ops

KUALA LUMPUR: The government through the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) today issued a letter of reminder to palm oil manufacturers following the cessation of operations after the sharp fall in edible oil prices.

Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng said the letter reminded manufacturers to carry out activities in the oil palm fruit manufacturing sector and comply with legal requirements under the Malaysian Palm Oil Act 1998 (Act 582).

He said the manufacturers involved would also face suspension of their licences if they were proven to have committed the act.

“I would like to give a stern warning regarding the action taken by the manufacturers concerned until the original purpose of the licence issued no longer exists.

“I take this matter seriously and request that fresh fruit bunch (FFB) processing and manufacturing activities will not stop as stated in the licence issued to avoid any legal action,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, he said the actions of some manufacturers who stopped operations and did not buy FFB indirectly disrupted existing stocks and had a negative impact on smallholders. — Bernama