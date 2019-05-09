MQTech bets on Mongolian lottery business

KUALA LUMPUR: MQ Technology Bhd (MQTech) is venturing into the lottery business in Mongolia through the acquisition of a 19% stake in Mongolia’s Monvest Group Pte Ltd for RM8.55 million.

Monvest Group operates the Mongolian National Lottery (MNL), a lottery business operation in Mongolia via two of its wholly owned subsidiaries there, namely Modern Capital Vest LLC (MCV) and Biz-Invin LLC.

MCV is in lottery management business while Biz-Invin is the licence holder of the lottery operation in Mongolia. Biz-Invin operates more on the marketing side of the lottery such as arranging events, promoting jackpot prizes through advertising campaigns, buying billboards space and associated advertising as well as conducting educational programs.

Since inception, MCV and Biz-Invin have been focusing on developing the lottery business with the assistance of IT and lottery business consultants from Malaysia.

Initially, two lottery games were introduced namely 6/42 jackpot lotto and 6D. Subsequently, a third game called 4D forecast was introduced. The company is planning to introduce more lottery games with bigger jackpot prizes.

In 2017, MCV and Biz-Invin reported net profits of MNT965 million (RM1.52 million) and MNT1.53 billion (RM2.41 million), respectively.