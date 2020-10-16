Mr DIY IPO 3.91 times oversubscribed

PETALING JAYA: Mr DIY Group (M) Bhd’s upcoming IPO has been oversubscribed by 3.91 times, based on the total demand under the institutional offering and the applications received under the retail offering.

In a statement, the group said for the institutional offering, the oversubscription rate was 4.71 times, after receiving “significant interest from Malaysian, foreign and selected investors”.

For the retail offering, applications for a total of 169.94 millions shares with a value of RM271.9 million were received from the public and eligible persons.

A total of 9,244 applications for 133.94 million issue shares with a value of RM214.3 million were received from the public, representing an oversubscription of 0.07 times. The 36 million issue shares available for application by eligible persons were full subscribed.

The notices of allotment will be despatched to all successful applicants on or before Oct 28, 2020.