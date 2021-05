PETALING JAYA: Mr DIY Group (M) Bhd saw record net profit in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 which more than double to RM124.79 million from RM58.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year on the back of higher sales per store and contribution from new stores.

Its revenue for the quarter stood at RM870.18 million, a 62.9% improvement against RM534.09 million reported previously.

For the quarter, the group has declared a first single tier dividend of 0.8 sen per share amounting to RM50.21 million to be paid on June 17, 2021.

“This is our strongest quarterly performance to date, and comes on the back of several factors, the backbone of which is our promise of value at a time when customers are sensitive to the impact of the current environment on their wallets,” said Mr DIY CEO Adrian Ong in a statement.

He highlighted that accessibility attributed to its growing store network, breadth of products as well as investment into e-commerce have been the cornerstone of its growth strategy.

“Moving forward, the group will continue to stay the course of creating sustainable growth via the strategic expansion of our store network across our three brands: Mr DIY, Mr Toy and Mr Dollar, while increasing sales in existing stores and expanding our e-commerce business,” said Ong.

According to its Bursa disclosure, its growth plans, driven by same-store sales growth and contribution from new stores, remains intact. It remains positive over its prospects moving forward. The group’s target for 2021 is to open at least a 100 Mr DIY, 25 Mr Toy and 50 Mr Dollar stores nationwide.