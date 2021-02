PETALING JAYA: MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 rose 19.1% to RM108.27 million compared with RM90.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year attributed to a higher revenue growth, despite a slightly lower gross profit margin.

Revenue stood at RM768.33 million, a 24.5% increase from RM617.13 million previously.

For the full financial year of 2020, the group posted a net profit of RM337.16 million, a 6.2% increase from RM317.57 million reported in the preceding financial year. Revenue for the year stood at RM2.56 billion, a 12.5% improvement from RM2.28 billion previously.

The group has declared an interim single-tier dividend of 0.73 sen per ordinary share which translates into a payout of RM43.9 million.

According to its Bursa disclosure, the group is positive on its prospects despite the headwinds from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, premised on affordable prices, product variety and convenience from over 700 outlets nationwide, and its promise of “Always Low Prices”.

During the year, the group saw net growth of 141 stores across all three brands, opening 149 and closing eight, which is an increase of approximately 24% from the preceding year. The gains consisted of 104 new MR DIY and 23 new MR TOY and 14 new MR DOLLAR stores.

As at Dec 31, 2020, the group had a total of 734 stores comprising 683 MR DIY, 37 MR TOY and 14 MR DOLLAR stores, up from the 579 MR DIY and 14 MR TOY stores as at the end of 2019. The group aims to open a further 175 stores across all brands in 2021.

Its CEO Adrian Ong commented that the impact from the disruption to its in-store traffic from the travel restrictions was moderated by its e-commerce platform, which saw strong increases in visits this past year.

“Moving forward, we remain committed to our strategy of creating sustainable growth via the strategic and disciplined expansion of our store network across our three brands: MR DIY, MR TOY and MR DOLLAR, while increasing sales in existing stores and expanding our e-commerce business,” he said in a press release.