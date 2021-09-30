MR DIY to open 35 more stores across seven states in October

KUALA LUMPUR: MR DIY Group (M) Bhd (MR DIY) will be opening 35 new stores in seven states next month, bringing the total number of stores across the country to 830.

In a statement today, the home improvement retailer said the new stores comprise 14 MR DIY, three MR DIY Express, six MR TOY and 12 MR DOLLAR stores.

Vice-president of marketing Andy Chin said the new stores will allow more customers to access MR DIY more easily and further drive the growth of the group’s business.

“We realise that buying patterns have changed, consumers are shopping closer to home and also looking for stores that can meet their need for a diverse range of products, which is something we do well with our 830 stores and close to 20,000 product types,” he said.

He added that three new MR DIY Express stores will be a special interest to those in the rural areas as the new store format is specially designed for high-density locations and rural communities.

Ranging between 2,000 sq ft to 3,000 sq ft, Chin said the stores are well-stocked with everyday essentials the local communities need.

“We use stringent data analytics to identify buying trends in different locations, and then stock the stores accordingly to ensure customers find our modern retail format relevant and useful,” he said. – Bernama