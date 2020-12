KUALA LUMPUR: Home improvement retailer MR DIY Group (M) Bhd is set to celebrate the grand opening of 46 MR DIY, MR TOY, and MR DOLLAR stores nationwide this weekend.

Vice-president of marketing Andy Chin said previous grand opening events spurred the group to fast-track its expansion plans.

“Opening these 46 new stores just ahead of the year-end festivities and back-to-school period will allow more Malaysians to enjoy quality products without straining their wallets,” Chin said in a statement yesterday.

The group said that the new stores would provide employment for 700 Malaysians.

Meanwhile, 50,500 freebies worth over RM1.5 million will be up for grabs throughout the three-day event at the new stores located in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Perak, Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Sarawak.

“Customers only have to make a minimum purchase of RM30 in a single transaction to enjoy a wide range of free gifts that are exclusive to each of the three brands,” Chin added.

To date, MR DIY Group owns and operates over 710 stores throughout the country, stepping up efforts in realising their promise of “Always Low Prices” to the people. – Bernama