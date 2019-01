PETALING JAYA: MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd, a consortium of Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd and George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd today entered into a fixed price contract with Prasarana Malaysia Bhd for the Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) project.

The project is for the design, construction, completion, testing and commissioning of the LRT3 from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia.

The government had in October last year agreed for the project to continue at a total cost of RM16.60 billion under a fixed price contract regime.

The implementation concept will also be remodeled from a project delivery partner to a fixed price contract.

At 2.42pm, MRCB was unchanged at 71.5 sen with 8.38 million shares done while George Kent rose 0.89% to RM1.14 with 3.27 million shares traded.