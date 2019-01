PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB) has bagged a RM323 million contract for the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) privatisation project package CA2.

MRCB told the stock exchange that its wholly owned subsidiary MRCB Builders Sdn Bhd had acknowledged receipt and agreed to the terms and conditions stipulated in the letter of acceptance from Turnpike Synergy Sdn Bhd dated Jan 18 for the construction and completion of mainline and other associated works from CH.2400 To CH.4200.

The letter of acceptance was received on Jan 23.

MRCB said the completion date of the project is April 3, 2020, being 14 month from the date of site possession on Feb 4.

“The project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of MRCB for the financial years 2019 and 2020,” it added.