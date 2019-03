PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd’s (MRCB) wholly owned subsidiary MRCB Builders Sdn Bhd (MBSB) has been served with a winding-up petition by Southern Builders (J) Sdn Bhd.

The petition was presented via the High Court of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur by Southern Builders’ solicitor Messrs Samrith Sanjiv & Partners.

MRCB told Bursa Malaysia that Southern Builders is claiming for RM10.7 million, including adjudication amount of RM9.97 million together with RM582,996 interest; adjudication cost of RM61,789 together with RM3,614 interest; legal cost and reimbursements of RM66,600.

MRCB’s total investment in MBSB is RM258.05 million.

MRCB said Southern Builders’ claim s a disputed claim pursuant to an adjudication decision dated Dec 3, 2017.

“We have filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal on the adjudication decision and the appeal is fixed for hearing on July 17.”

MRCB said MBSB has fully settled on a without prejudice basis, the outstanding amount, subject to disputing the same in arbitration and reserving all its rights in the arbitration proceeding.