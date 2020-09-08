MSM group CEO placed on leave of absence, required to explain inventory irregularities

PETALING JAYA: MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd’s group CEO has been placed on leave of absence until further notice and is required to explain certain irregularities relating to MSM Sugar Refinery (Johor) Sdn Bhd’s inventory to the board.

“The group CEO has been given seven days from today to respond,” MSM said in a stock exchange filing today, adding that business will continue as usual.

MSM did not specify the name of the group CEO, noting that it was “unable to disclose any further information”. However, the current group CEO is Datuk Khairil Anuar Aziz, who was appointed on April 23, 2019.

In the interim, MSM’s board has appointed its group investment officer Fakhrunniam Othman as the officer-in-charge to perform the function of group CEO.

It also established a board executive committee comprising three of the group’s directors – Datuk Syed Hisham Syed Wazir, Datuk Dr Abd Hapiz Abdullah and Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan – to guide and assist the officer-in-charge during this interim period.

“Suffice to inform that the irregularities relating to the inventories of MSM Sugar Refinery (Johor) will not impact the current financial year (FY2020). The financial impact has been accounted for in the last financial year (FY2019),” MSM said in a statement.

It believes that this will not jeopardise MSM’s reputation as measures have been taken to ensure the continuity of leadership to ensure the smooth running of the group’s day to day management.

“The internal due process will take its course with proper governance and full transparency and we will update any key developments from time to time. Rest assured, the board remains committed to execute its fiduciary duties in the best interests of all stakeholders.”