MSM unveils first EV-van for last mile delivery

KUALA LUMPUR: MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (MSM), the producer of the leading national refined sugar brand “Gula Prai”, through its logistics arm and subsidiary, MSM Logistics Sdn Bhd today unveiled its first Electric Vehicle (EV) van for last mile delivery in the Klang Valley as part of its ongoing initiative to decarbonisation and boost sustainable logistics operations.

The Weststar Maxus eDeliver 3 EV has a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Testing Procedure) range of 344km per full charge. It is also equipped with the CCS2 connector allowing faster DC charging up to 45 minutes per full charge.

With lush green wrapped around the vehicle, Gula Prai brand is prominently visible to the public.

MSM Group CEO Syed Feizal Syed Mohammad said, “In line with National Automotive Policy and our strong ESG commitment, we acknowledge the benefits of EVs in reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and actively taking practical measures to incorporate them into our logistics operations in creating a sustainable future for the future generation.

“Apart from the EV van, this year MSM Logistics has purchased eight prime movers to replace the ageing fleet. For this new truck, average fuel consumption is around 2.3 Km/L - 2.6 Km/L. Comparing to those old fleet, average fuel consumption ranging from 1.6 Km/L to 1.9 Km/L. By transitioning to a Euro5 diesel fleet, we are aiming at better fuel consumption which reduce carbon footprint per km travelled,” Syed Feizal added.

MSM Logistics will support MSM Group’s ESG commitment with a 5-year asset acquisition plan to purchase and replace all old-ageing fleet in order to improve truck uptime, increase productivity and tonnage delivered while reducing CO2 emissions. To further strengthen its operations, MSM Logistics recently received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system as well as in the process of obtaining the Halal certification for the company.

MSM Logistics is expanding to transport services, warehousing, freight forwarding, and others value added services. MSM Logistics currently manages 42 own assets with a strength of 42 drivers supported by third party logistics (3PL), and specialist in interstate, short and long haul trucking services via chartered and scheduled movement which efficiently delivers sugar to MSM customers throughout Malaysia.

MSM is the 10th corporate and second food-based company in Malaysia to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaborative effort involving the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Net-Zero Ambition initiative.