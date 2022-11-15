MTDC Road2Growth 2022 aims to boost the use of local technology, I4.0

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Technology Development Corp (MTDC), an agency under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), is committed to working with technology companies that are members of the MTDC ecosystem to empower the use of local technology through the MTDC Road2Growth Central Zone (R2G) programme.

At this R2G programme, MTDC, together with its ecosystem companies consisting of Centre of 9 Pillars (Co9P) business partners and companies receiving the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) Fund, also held an Industry 4.0 (i4.0) Solution Exhibition at the Experience Hub.

MTDC chief executive Datuk Norhalim Yunus said the R2G programme was aimed at creating solutions to overcome the problems of foreign and local workers by introducing the development of automotive products and robotics by local companies.

“By producing robots, we can develop local expertise in the field of robotics, especially in being able to help small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs in working with local businesses to develop their companies through previous collaborations such as the use of robotics in restaurants, hospitals and so on,” he told reporters at the Middle Zone Road2Growth MTDC Council at the UPM-MTDC Serdang Technology Centre here on Nov 15.

Norhalim also said that through the programme, participants met with MTDC to seek business advice and find new business opportunities and collaborations with the industry that provide guidance in adapting technology, especially related to i4.0, in their businesses.

He also said that 200 participants took part in the R2G programme for the entrepreneurship session this morning and MTDC will place the graduates in local technology companies at the end of on Nov 15’s session.

The R2G programme at UPM-MTDC Serdang Technology Centre is the sixth and finale of the series which had been held previously in Sabah, Sarawak, Johor, Penang and Pahang.

Meanwhile, Mosti secretary-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim said the goal of becoming a high-tech nation requires cooperation from all parties and this includes the entire value chain, especially graduates who are the pillars of the country.

The R2G programme plays a role in ensuring that graduates, researchers and SME entrepreneurs do not miss out on receiving the benefits and guidance from the programmes provided especially in i4.0 and digitisation.

The i4.0-shaped exhibition highlights robotics, automation, 3D printing, augmented reality, smart agriculture and drone technology. - Bernama