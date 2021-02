PETALING JAYA: mTouche Technology Bhd has proposed a diversification into the healthcare business.

According to its Bursa disclosure, the diversification into the healthcare sector entails the sales and distribution of the Covid-19 test kits and the establishment of a one-stop health and wellness studio supported by a digital healthcare platform which will be developed by the group.

It pointed out that its revenue, which is derived entirely from the mobile value-added services segment has reported losses for the past two financial years due to increasing competition in the sector and new development in mobile technologies.

With regards to the test kit business, mTouche has entered into a supply agreement with Network Global Solutions Pty Ltd to secure the test kits which is subject to necessary approval, licenses and permits from the relevant authority.

It expects to obtain the related permit licenses and approvals by the second half of this year.

The group aims to obtain its shareholders approval for the diversification at an EGM to be convened as the business is anticipated to contribute 25% or more to its net profits.

Meanwhile, mTouche intends to raise a minimum of RM10 million from rights and free warrants issue, and has secured the minimum subscription level from two undertaking shareholders, its executive directors Tang Boon Koon and Chen Hueir Ping.

Under the minimum case scenario, RM5 million the proceeds from the issues will be used towards the expansion of its test kit business and RM5 million will be used towards funding the wellness business.

Should it achieve a base case scenario in which it is able to raise RM79.44 million from the issue based on an illustrative price of 10 sen per right issue and warrant, it will allocate RM10 million for the test kit business, and RM56 million for the wellness business and RM1 million will be used to defray the cost for the proposal and the remaining RM 12.44 million will be utilised as working capital.