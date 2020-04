PETALING JAYA: MTouche Technology Bhd has inked a supply agreement with Network Global Solutions Pty Ltd (NGS) to market and distribute medical equipment for Malaysia and South East Asia market.

Under the agreement, mTouche via its wholly-owned subsidiary, mTouche International Sdn Bhd, will collaborate with NGS to promote, market and distribute Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) RT-PCR detection and diagnostic kits and Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) IgM/IgG rapid test kits, and other equivalent products in this region.

In a statement, mTouche executive director Tang Boon Koon (pix) said the company is expediting samples of the Covid-19 test kits to the Medical Device Authority (MDA) for approval and licensing of its products.

MDA is under the purview of Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH).

“The whole world is now experiencing a scarcity of medical equipment such as test kits, ventilators and protective gears – irrespective of whether you are in Europe, United States or South East Asia. This is a very meaningful journey for mTouche as we care for humanities and we are very moved and want to participate in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic with our 18 years network in South East Asia market,” he said.

Tang also said mTouche will continue to work various health authorities in this South East Asia region to obtain the relevant approval for the use of the medical test kits.

NGS managing director Darren Whittaker said he believed the collaboration was in line with NGS’ strategic direction.

“During our discussion with mTouche, we realised that our collaboration with mTouche and its huge regional presence would enable us to step forward to fight this Covid-19 pandemic at this critical point in time. We are focusing all our resources in bringing the much needed test kits, masks and other critical supplies to the frontlines as soon as possible,” he said.