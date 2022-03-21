Mubadala begins output from Pegaga gas field offshore Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: Mubadala Petroleum, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered international energy company, has commenced first gas production from the Pegaga gas field in Block SK 320, offshore Sarawaka.

Pegaga will be supplying gas to Petronas LNG Complex, in Bintulu, Sarawak,.

Mubadala Petroleum CEO Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed said the Pegaga achievement is a landmark for Mubadala Petroleum.

“With our focus on gas as a key bridge fuel in the energy transition, this achievement reflects our ambition for the future as a long-term investor and strategic energy partner,” he said.

Petronas senior vice president of Malaysia Petroleum Management Mohamed Firouz Asnan said _ the project, which went through its final investment decision at a time when the oil market was still finding its footing in 2018, demonstrates the confidence that investors have in Malaysia’s upstream industry.

Mubadala Petroleum has been present in Malaysia since 2010 and is the operator of Block SK 320 with a 55% interest. Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas, holds 25%, with Sarawak Shell Bhd holding the remaining 20%.

The Pegaga gas field is located in Central Luconia province, offshore Sarawak at about 108m water depth. It has an integrated central processing platform (ICPP) an eight-legged jacket.

The facility is designed for gas throughput of 550 million standard cubic feet of gas per day plus condensate. The produced gas will be evacuated through a new 4km, 38-inch subsea pipeline tying in to an existing offshore gas network and subsequently to the onshore Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, the jacket and the wellhead deck, which were constructed in fabrication yards in Lumut and Kuching, were installed in April 2020 followed by the Pegaga Development Drilling campaign. The ICPP float-over and installation were then completed in August 2021.