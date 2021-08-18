Mudah.my, MUV offer biggest choice of inspected used cars with warranty

PETALING JAYA: Marketplace Mudah.my and end-to-end vehicle bidding platform MUV have partnered to create the largest selection of inspected and used cars with warranty in Malaysia.

Through this alliance, Mudah.my introduces the Mudah Vehicle Inspection and Protection (mVIP) program, which aims to give used car buyers assurance and a peace of mind for their vehicle purchase. It assures three things: First, by verifying the car registration and ownership details; second, by verifying the true condition of the car via a comprehensive inspection process and the third, to offer opportunity for buyers to purchase an extended warranty to protect against future repair costs.

Mudah.my CEO Gaurav Bhasin said understanding the true condition of a used car had been the biggest problem for buyers and sellers. By introducing mVIP, the company created a transparent and trusted car marketplace by providing an unbiased report on the true condition of the vehicle being bought.

“We offer extended warranty on the inspected vehicles through the mVIP program,“ he said.

MUV CEO Andy Teh said it provides its expertise in used vehicle inspections through the alliance with its nationwide network of inspection centres and hubs.

“If the seller is not able to come to our centres for the inspection, we are able to send our team to their doorstep to make the process of buying and selling their used vehicles as convenient as possible.

“MUV’s comprehensive 180-point inspection report of vehicles has been relied upon for over RM1.2 billion worth of vehicle transactions on MUV’s online bidding platform. The reports are widely accepted as the gold standard used by dealers throughout the country to help them trade used vehicles without being physically present to look at the vehicles beforehand”, he said.

Mudah.my and MUV will also offer an end-to-end facilitation service that includes the ownership transfer (JPJ), car inspection (Puspakom) and financing arrangements for a small fixed fee, which eliminates the need for car owners to engage the services of middlemen when they are unfamiliar with the process, and especially if financing is required by their potential buyer – which is a major barrier for selling through the private market in Malaysia.

Car owners would get between 20% to 40% more when they sell their car on Mudah.my. mVIP is the first of many programs that will be offered through this alliance in between the two automotive industry marketplace veterans.