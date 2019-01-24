Muhibbah bags jobs worth RM165m

PETALING JAYA: Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd has secured contracts worth RM165 million for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of noise barriers for two expressways.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said it has accepted the award of the contracts from Turnpike Synergy Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd, which in turn is wholly owned by Permodalan Nasional Bhd.

The noise barriers are for the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway and Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway.

The contracts are scheduled to commence by end of this month with completion expected in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the site possession to be granted by Turnpike Synergy.

Muhibbah said the contracts are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the group for the current and future financial years.