Muhibbah seeks reason for Bintulu port job termination

PETALING JAYA: Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd’s 51%-owned Muhibbah Viccana JV has written to the Bintulu Port Authority to seek the reason for the termination of its supply base development project.

“The JV is currently in the process of ascertaining the financial and operational impacts and compiling the relevant claims as a result of this termination for discussion with Bintulu Port Authority. The JV is of the view that Bintulu Port Authority will grant fair compensation to the JV and should not result in adverse impact to the JV and the company,“ Muhibbah said in a stock exchange filing.

Last week, Muhibbah’s RM584.84 million contract for works at Bintulu Port in Sarawak was terminated by the Bintulu Port Authority.

The contract was awarded in April 2017 to Muhibbah Viccana JV.

The contract is for the design and build for the development of supply base wharf and associated works in the second harbour basin at Bintulu Port.