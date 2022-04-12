Musk changes his mind, drops plan to join Twitter board

BENGALURU/WASHINGTON: Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk disclosed yesterday he had abandoned a plan to join Twitter Inc’s board just as his tenure was about to start, the latest move by the world’s richest man that defied corporate America’s norms.

Musk revealed last week he had accepted a board seat at Twitter, contradicting a regulatory filing he had published a day earlier in which he described himself as a passive investor.

Sources told Reuters at the time that Musk asked Twitter for a board seat weeks before the social media company agreed to the arrangement.

Musk and Twitter did not disclose the reason for the U-turn. Musk said in a regulatory filing yesterday he could now increase his 9.1% stake in Twitter or push the company to pursue transactions, even though he has no such plans at this time.

There was no sign that Twitter was worried that a hostile bid from Musk was imminent. In announcing the development, Twitter disclosed no shareholder rights plan, known as a “poison pill”, that would force dilution if Musk tried to raise his stake above a certain threshold.

However, Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal warned Twitter employees in a tweet on Sunday of “distractions ahead”, a possible reference to Musk’s criticism of the company through tweets. He added that he believed Musk’s withdrawal was “for the best”.

A Twitter spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Musk could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, experts warned that Musk’s rejection of a Twitter board seat frees him to boost his ownership stake in the social media platform and dodge obligations to promote its best interests,

“This now goes from a Cinderella story with Musk joining the Twitter board and keeping his stake under 14.9%, helping move Twitter strategically forward, to likely a ‘Game of Thrones’ battle between Musk and Twitter,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

Musk’s deal to join the board included an agreement to keep his share in the company under 15%.

But now, he can continue to amass stock and push for change without having to play nice with Twitter board members, said Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart.

“Everyone seems to think Musk wants a bigger part of the company than the board would let him have,” said Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi.

Possible scenarios now include Musk trying to force his will on Twitter, or even push to sell the company, said Ives.

Musk could also decide the game is over and shift focus to his many other endeavours, such as electric cars, space exploration and even linking human brains to computers, Ives added. – Reuters, AFP