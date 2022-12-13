Musk relaunches Twitter Blue after fake account fiasco

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk relaunched a subscription service for Twitter on Monday (Dec 12) after a first attempt saw an embarrassing spate of fake accounts that scared advertisers and cast doubt on the site’s future.

The first try last month came just 10 days after Musk's US$44 billion (RM194.3 billion) takeover of the influential platform and a mass round of layoffs that saw company staff levels halved, including teams of workers moderating content.

The relaunch of Twitter Blue comes as the Tesla and SpaceX owner has stepped up his tweets endorsing right-wing causes, including opposition to the use of gender neutral pronouns and the US government's response to Covid-19.

The subscription service will cost US$8 per month for users accessing Twitter on the web and US$11 if signing up on an Apple device. The extra price could be explained by Musk’s anger that Apple charges up to 30% service fee on its app store.

The initial rollout of Twitter Blue caused an uproar when many fake accounts popped up pretending to be celebrities or companies and Musk’s team was forced to pull the plug on the scheme.

This time, the company beefed up its verification procedure with a review required by Twitter before receiving the coveted blue check mark. The checkmark will become gold for businesses and, later in the week, grey for government organisations, it added.

A blue checkmark on an account, which indicates it has been verified by Twitter, was previously free but reserved for organisations and public figures in an attempt to avoid impersonation and misinformation.

According to the site, new subscriptions to Twitter Blue were currently available on web only in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, “with plans to expand”.

But by 1800 GMT, it still did not seem possible to subscribe. – AFP