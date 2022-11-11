Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior execs quit

PALO ALTO: Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Thursday (Npv 10) raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, capping a chaotic day that included a warning from a US regulator and departures of senior executives viewed as future leaders.

The billionaire told Twitter employees on a call that that he could not rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, two weeks after buying it for US$44 billion (RM206.8 billion) – a deal that credit experts say has left Twitter’s finances in a precarious position.

Two executives – Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler – who moderated a Twitter Spaces chat with Musk on Wednesday as he tried to assuage advertisers' concerns, have resigned, one person close to the matter told Reuters.

Roth and Wheeler did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bloomberg and tech site Platformer reported the exits first.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter's chief security officer Lea Kissner tweeted that she had quit.

Chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty also resigned, according to an internal message posted to Twitter’s Slack messaging system on Thursday by an attorney on its privacy team and seen by Reuters.

The US Federal Trade Commission said it was watching Twitter with “deep concern” after these three privacy and compliance officers quit. These resignations potentially put Twitter at risk of violating regulatory orders.

In his first meeting with all employees at Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Musk warned that the company may lose billions of dollars next year, the Information reported.

Twitter did not respond to requests for comment on a potential bankruptcy, the FTC warning, or the departures.

Musk, who ruthlessly moved to clean house after taking over Twitter on Oct 27, has said the company was losing more than US$4 million a day, largely because advertisers started fleeing once he took over.

Musk has saddled Twitter with US$13 billion in debt, on which it faces interest payments totalling close to US$1.2 billion in the next 12 months. The payments exceed Twitter’s most recently disclosed cash flow, which amounted to US$1.1 billion as of the end of June.

Musk announced plans to cut half its workforce last week, promised to stop fake accounts and is charging US$8 a month for the Twitter Blue service that will include a blue check verification.

“We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” Douglas Farrar, the FTC’s director of public affairs, told Reuters.

“No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them,“ Farrar said. – Reuters