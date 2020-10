PETALING JAYA: A subdued month is expected for the construction sector following new indications from the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed that the medium- to long-term Economic Recovery Plan (ERP), earlier targeted to be announced in October, is now delayed to December.

The timing of the ERP is therefore slated to be after the tabling of Budget 2021 in early November.

In a recent interview, the minister said formulation of Budget 2021 will need to take into account two key challenges for economic recovery, that is, supportive allocations to address the impact of Covid-19 across all sectors, and development allocations, including infrastructure, in line with the government’s economic recovery plans.

In a note, CGS-CIMB Research said at this juncture, it expects Budget 2021 to signal the government’s plans on two mega contracts – MRT 3 and High Speed Rail (pix) – and feature selected projects in the Budget 2020 that was delayed due to Covid-19 and the movement control order (MCO).

“Given the delay in the ERP, we foresee a pick-up in mega project newsflow from November. We remain optimistic on the potential outcome of the KL-Singapore HSR; which may emulate the implementation model of the JB-Singapore RTS,” it said.

As such, the research house is retaining its add call on on MRCB and YTL Corp as likely earlier beneficiaries of the HSR civil works package and the development of HSR’s terminus in Bandar Malaysia.

“For other larger cap contractors, we retain add on IJM Corp given its past track record in securing larger value packages for MRT 1 and MRT 2 (potential MRT 3 beneficiary),” it said.

It also said that while it is positive on the share price outlook for selected rail contractors on the back of a recovery in sector newsflow post the Budget 2021, it is staying neutral on the overall sector at this juncture given the lingering political uncertainties, and limited details on construction sector recovery plans due to the delayed ERP to December.