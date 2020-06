KUALA LUMPUR: My EG Services Bhd’s indirect associate company, PT Cartenz Inti Utama has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jakarta Smart City Management Unit on June 5 to provide and implement a contact tracing application in Jakarta to monitor the COVID-19 spread.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the e-government solutions and services provider said the MoU is valid for one year from the date of signing and may be further extended by mutual agreement.

It added that the MoU is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings per share of the company for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020. -Bernama