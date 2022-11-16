MY5G-Ericsson Educate now part of MDEC Let’s Learn Digital program

KUALA LUMPUR: Ericsson on Nov 16 announced the inclusion of the MY5G-Ericsson Educate online program as part of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corp’s (MDEC) Let’s Learn Digital program.

The free, self-paced online learning program is designed to introduce the Malaysian workforce, as well as interested university-level students across all disciplines, to 5G and telecommunications, as well as related technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning.

Learners who successfully complete the assessment at the end of the course will earn a digital badge from Ericsson. The program has been designed by Ericsson and is supported by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), the company mandated to deploy Malaysia’s 5G network and infrastructure.

“We are pleased to establish this strategic partnership with DNB and MDEC to develop this unique initiative for Malaysia to support the National 4IR policy implementation,“ said David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

He said the inclusion of MY5G-Ericsson Educate in the Let’s Learn Digital program will provide learners with the skillsets necessary to thrive in Malaysia’s burgeoning digital economy.

“We are pleased to welcome Ericsson as our latest partner into the Let’s Learn Digital initiative, as their offerings are aligned with our national strategies and initiatives under Malaysia Digital (MD), in facilitating industry-led upskilling and reskilling of the workforce. The MY5G-Ericsson Educate program will also help ensure that there is a matching of the talent pipeline with the future needs of the digital economy,” said MDEC CEO Mahadhir Aziz.