MyAirline asks affected passengers to contact representatives for refunds

PETALING JAYA: Low-cost carrier MYAirline has requested all affected passengers to contact its representatives at customerservice@myairline.my (from 7am to 12 midnight) for refunds.

In a statement today, MyAirline also apologised for not providing ample time to passengers who have been stranded at airports. It said that due to “deep financial constraints” it is facing, it is unable to offer affected passengers at airports any immediate “service recovery options”.

Meanwhile, three airlines – AirAsia, Batik Air and Malaysia Airlines – have extended a lifeline to passengers and employees affected by the suspension of MYAirline’s operations.

In a statement, AirAsia announced a special offer of a 50% discount on base fares exclusively for MYAirline passengers. The special offer is applicable to all MYAirline passengers with confirmed flight bookings to and from Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Tawau, Kota Bharu, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu-Tawau, and Don Mueng-Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi-Bangkok from today until Nov 30.

The 50% base fare is for one-way fare excluding airport tax, Malaysian Aviation Commission fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions are applicable.

To redeem the offer, affected passengers can present their confirmed MYAirline flight bookings at AirAsia sales counters at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) in Sepang, Langkawi International Airport, Penang International Airport, Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (Kota Bharu), Kuching International Airport, Tawau Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Don Mueng International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

“We are also pleased to consider hiring eligible and qualified individuals from MYAirline ... we encourage affected MYAirline staff to reach out to us and explore the possibilities of joining our Allstars family,” said AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd CEO Bo Lingam.

Similarly, low-cost airline Batik Air is lending a hand to MYAirline passengers by offering one-way trips from Penang at RM129, Langkawi RM159, Kuching RM199, Don Mueang (Bangkok) and Kota Kinabalu RM299.

These one-way, all-inclusive special fares are available until Nov 20 and are subject to the availability of seats. Bookings can be made at mya@batikair.com.my.