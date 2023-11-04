MYAirline welcomes sixth aircraft to its fleet

PETALING JAYA: MYAirline inducted the sixth aircraft to its fleet today, marking another milestone for Malaysia’s newest low-cost carrier.

MYAirline said the induction allows it to meet the growing demand for its products and services.

MYAirline CEO Rayner Teo said, “Adding aircraft in our fleet is an important strategic decision for MYAirline – it requires careful planning and consideration from various factors such as market demand, financial viability, and operational efficiency. The induction of new aircraft requires planning and coordination to ensure that the aircraft meet all safety and performance requirements. Most importantly, it needs to be seamlessly integrated to the existing operations.”

The addition of the sixth aircraft into its fleet is timely as it fits the airline’s policy of having a spare aircraft to meet their operational efficiency and OTP (on-time performance) goals, he added.

“We are confident of improving operational efficiency by scheduling more frequencies to the existing routes as our seventh aircraft will be inducted very soon,” said Teo.

With a target of 20 aircraft by the end of 2023, MYAirline is committed to expanding its domestic route network and starting its international flights in the region.

“It will be an exciting time for us as we are planning to induct more aircraft moving forward. We are looking forward to take advantage of the growth opportunities with our commitment to expansion in this region. This factor allows us to capture a share of the growing demand travels post-covid and expand our customer base in Asean,” Teo said.

As a young airline at only four months old, MYAirline is determined to make its mark in the industry. Its route network comprises Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi, Kota Bharu, Penang, Sibu, Tawau and Miri, with Kota Kinabalu to Tawau intracity route in Sabah next.