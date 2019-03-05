MyCC accepts changes to MyEG system, RM6.41m penalty paid

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has accepted the changes made by My E.G. Services Bhd (MyEG) to its online foreign worker renewal system.

MyEG said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today that the group was notified by MyCC via letter dated March 4, 2019 subsequent to several meetings which were held with MyCC earlier.

As such, with the acceptance of the changes made, the daily penalty of RM7,500 will cease with immediate effect, it noted.

MyEG said the penalty up to the date of the acceptance amounted to RM9.64 million of which the group had paid a total of RM6.41 million.

“With the acceptance by MyCC, MyEG’s Board of Directors is of the view that the group has fully complied with the decisions made earlier by MyCC and its Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT),” the group said.

However, the group said the appeal which it had filed to the Court of Appeal will continue.

MyEG had filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal against the decisions made earlier by MyCC and CAT and to appeal against the penalty imposed by MyCC.

“MyEG wishes to reiterate to all users that the changes required are in relation to the user interface of the group’s portal and does not affect the ongoing delivery and provision of all its services,” it added.

MyEG’s share price was halted at 9am today. Its shares up 1% or 1 sen to RM1.01 after resuming trading at 10am.