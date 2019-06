PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has initiated a market review on five food items to determine whether any feature or combination of features of the market for the selected food items indicate market failure or show signs of competition concerns.

MyCC said the market review on cabbage, sawi, beef, ikan kembung and infant milk powder would enable it to gain better understanding of the food market and complement the government’s effort to reduce the cost of living.

Its CEO Iskandar Ismail (pix) said that the result of the market review will be monumental and crucial as it helps interested parties such as MyCC and the government to understand the market better and highlight any anti-competitive practices, if any.

“Thus, we welcome views from all relevant stakeholders, in particular from businesses, relevant public authorities, associations and consumers. The result of the public consultation will be duly considered when publishing the final report at the end of July 2019,” he said in a statement today.

MyCC will conduct a series of public consultations seeking public participation to contribute opinions, inputs and ideas on the market review, before publishing a report of its findings and recommendations.

A softcopy of the market review is available on the MyCC website at www.mycc.gov.my from June 3, 2019 till July 3, 2019 and the public can submit feedback and comments through written submission to the commission.

Physical public consultations will also be held on June 18, 2019 in Putrajaya for government officials and June 20, 2019 in Kuala Lumpur for industry players to provide their comments.