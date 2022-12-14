MyCEB partners with UFI to introduce professional certification for exhibition industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Global Association of Exhibition Industry (UFI) to introduce the UFI Certified Professional (UCP) qualification in Malaysia.

MyCEB CEO Datuk Abdul Khani Daud said the UCP programme was designed to boost professionalism in Malaysia’s business events sector, which is objectively in line with MyCEB’s role to establish an international standard for the global exhibition industry.

“It is the mission of MyCEB to raise the industry’s professional standards and enhance the mastery of skills, over and above what is in the marketplace.

“Our collaboration with UFI will allow us to intensify the quality of education, talent development, and peer-to-peer exchanges and to work on the foundational level of professional training in exhibitions,” he said at the UFI Expert Day 2022 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Dec 14.

Abdul Khani said that every individual’s skills, passion and contributions will be the key to Malaysia’s development phase towards an advanced economy and inclusive society, automatically increasing skill elevation and job opportunities.

“With more training opportunities in the pipeline, the UFI Expert Day 2022 is an outstanding collaboration programme between MyCEB and UFI that aims to reflect a robust initiative that will enable us to obtain the latest updates on the exhibition industry growth and trends.

“It is also directly acting as a knowledge-sharing platform for industry stakeholders to share their insights and ideas in uplifting Malaysia’s exhibition profile in the region,” he said.

Abdul Khani said Malaysia is on track to be the centre of excellence for developing skilled talent, imparting knowledge, and creating new opportunities for industry professionals.

“The new collaboration between MyCEB and UFI will strengthen Malaysia’s position as the Asia-Pacific hub for business events training and development,” he added.

UFI is a global association of the world’s leading trade show organisers and fairground owners, which includes major national and international exhibition associations and selected partners of the exhibition industry. - Bernama